Skip to main content

Newcastle United Recruitment Staff Looking to Open Negotiations for Manchester City Star

Newcastle United's recruitment staff are looking to open negotiations with Manchester City over the potential signing of John Stones this summer.

Since the takeover of the club in late 2021, Newcastle United have stamped their authority on the transfer market and have purchased some high-profile names to help keep them in the Premier League.

Under the guidance of Eddie Howe, the Magpies have now won six of their last seven league games and are pulling away from the relegation zone week on week.

Their recruitment has been a major factor in that. Keiran Trippier, Dan Burn, Chris Wood, and Bruno Guimarães were all brought into the club in the January window - and they have all had their own individual impact.

With safety now looking likely, the club hierarchy can plan for the future and look at how they can continue to push higher up the table and eventually challenge for major honours. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City Players Cover Utd Home

According to Dean Jones at GiveMeSport, one Manchester City player who is on Newcastle's wishlist is England international, John Stones.

imago1010260861h

The defender was named alongside fellow countrymen Harry Kane and Dean Henderson as their 'dream signings'.

imago1008673978h

The report also points out that Burnley's James Tarkowski is seen as a more realistic target, but Newcastle are hoping to negotiate with City to acquire Stones.

The centre-back has been excellent for Pep Guardiola over the past 12 months and was recently rewarded with a new contract extension - keeping him at the club until at least 2026.

Stones was one of Guardiola's first signings in 2016 and he has since gone on to win three Premier League titles and countless domestic honours.

With the recent injury to Ruben Dias, the England international can now expect to see an improved level of game time in the coming weeks, as he partners Aymeric Laporte in the centre of Pep Guardiola's defence for a minimum of six weeks, as per the manager's diagnosis of Dias' problem.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010468609h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Owners Set to Complete Signing of Brazilian Forward for Seven-Figure Transfer Fee

By Edward Burnett6 minutes ago
imago0032749927h
News

Pep Guardiola: I Don't Care Whether Bernardo Silva is the Best Player in the World or Not

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1002606823h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Join Manchester United and Madrid Giants' Interest in Brazilian Defender

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

The Weekly Wages Manchester City are Willing to Offer Erling Haaland Revealed in New Report

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
imago1007319485h
News

Manchester City Owners Reach Agreement Over Purchase of Brazilian Club

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010474528h
News

"He's One of Our Most Popular Players!" - Ilkay Gundogan Provides Manchester City Dressing Room Insight into Scott Carson

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
Haaland
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Manchester City Going Full Throttle in Erling Haaland Pursuit - Club Owners 'Determined' to Sign Borussia Dortmund Forward

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
Ferna x Pep Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Squad Hold Strong Pep Guardiola Belief Over Fernandinho's Game-Time Ahead of Crucial Contract Decision

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago