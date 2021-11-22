Premier League Club 'Step Up' Interest in Man City Striker Target - January Move Mentioned

Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker target Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international forward has continued to steal the headlines on and off the pitch this season.

Fiorentina's star forward is in flying form and was, once again, the match-winner in their crucial 4-3 win against title-chasing AC Milan recently.

Vlahovic was a menace from minute one and unsurprisingly was at the centre of the majority of La Viola's positive attacking play. After scoring his sides third and fourth goals, the forward has already reached double figures in Serie A this season.

The Fiorentina hierarchy will be devastated the 21-year-old has not decided to extend his contract - which runs out in 2023 - but are still set to demand a huge offer if they are to let their star man go either in January or the summer.

It has been well documented that Manchester City and Tottenham are both keen to add Dusan Vlahovic's firepower to their ranks, but a new Premier League club has emerged in the race - Newcastle United.

After recently becoming the richest club in the world, the Magpies are aiming to reinforce a squad that looks in danger of being relegated unless the newly-appointed Eddie Howe can turn around their fortunes.

According to Sun's Alan Nixon, Newcastle are to step up their interest in Dusan Vlahovic, with an auction between some top European clubs set to break out.

The advantage the North-East outfit have over their Premier League counterparts comes from their willingness to do business in January, rather than wait until the summer - something Manchester City never really like to do.

Manchester City are still said to be 'admirers' of DVlahovic, but do not have a desperate need to land a striker in January.

