Skip to main content

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Previous Meetings

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United tomorrow for their third Premier League game of the season, and will be hoping to continue their 100% start.

Erling Haaland will have hopes of getting back on the scoresheet after drawing a blank against Bournemouth, and Bernardo Silva could start after recent speculation he was set to leave the club.

How have Manchester City faired against Newcastle United recently? Let's take a look!

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will know the threat Newcastle carry.

Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United

The last game between the pair ended in a 5-0 win for Manchester City. Two Raheem Sterling goals and further goals from Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden and Rodri saw Manchester City take a very comfortable three points at home.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City

The reverse fixture at St James Park did not go much different, with Manchester City scoring four goals. Newcastle failed to score against the Blue's last season, and haven't actually beaten Manchester City since the 29th of January 2019.

Matt Ritchie scored an 80th minute penalty to give the Magpies a win.

Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City

A stunning game between the two, and if the last three games are anything to go by, Sunday's clash is going to be a thriller. A Ferran Torres hat-trick was the deciding factor on this day, but a game like this again this weekend would be a joy to watch for the neutral.

Will Manchester City beat Newcastle United?

                              Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityNewcastle United

Newcastle
Match Coverage

Manchester City Predicted XI vs Newcastle United

By Elliot Thompson
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To PSG Ruled Out Due To Neymar Staying

By Dylan Mcbennett
Joao Cancelo
News

Joao Cancelo Discusses Possibility Of Becoming A Winger

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Still 'Very Possible'

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: PSG Still Interested In Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
News

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola On Newcastle United Spending

By Alex Caddick
Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City's Transfer Business Is Done

By Jake Mahon
Jarred Gillett
News

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Referee, Officials And VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett