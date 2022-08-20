Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Previous Meetings

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United tomorrow for their third Premier League game of the season, and will be hoping to continue their 100% start.

Erling Haaland will have hopes of getting back on the scoresheet after drawing a blank against Bournemouth, and Bernardo Silva could start after recent speculation he was set to leave the club.

How have Manchester City faired against Newcastle United recently? Let's take a look!

Pep Guardiola will know the threat Newcastle carry. IMAGO / News Images

Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United

The last game between the pair ended in a 5-0 win for Manchester City. Two Raheem Sterling goals and further goals from Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden and Rodri saw Manchester City take a very comfortable three points at home.

Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City

The reverse fixture at St James Park did not go much different, with Manchester City scoring four goals. Newcastle failed to score against the Blue's last season, and haven't actually beaten Manchester City since the 29th of January 2019.

Matt Ritchie scored an 80th minute penalty to give the Magpies a win.

Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City

A stunning game between the two, and if the last three games are anything to go by, Sunday's clash is going to be a thriller. A Ferran Torres hat-trick was the deciding factor on this day, but a game like this again this weekend would be a joy to watch for the neutral.

Will Manchester City beat Newcastle United?

