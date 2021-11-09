Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Newly-Appointed Manager Eyes Man City Star As First Signing During Upcoming January Transfer Window

    Serie A side Genoa's new manager Andriy Shevchenko is already making plans to add to his squad in January, with one Manchester City talent named as one of the AC Milan legend's transfer targets.
    Genoa appointed Shevchenko as manager on Sunday, following the sacking of Davide Ballardini with the club languishing in 17th place in the Serie A table. Shevchenko had previously coached the Ukrainian national side since 2016.

    With the former AC Milan and Chelsea star more than aware of Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and his various qualities as well as versatility, it should come as no surprise to see that he is reportedly eyeing his compatriot as one of his first signings at Genoa.

    That is the claim made by Il Secolo XIX, as relayed by Sport Witness this week, who say that Shevchenko has two leading targets going into the January transfer window, with Oleksandr Zinchenko being one of them. 

    Zinchenko has enjoyed spells as Pep Guardiola's first-choice at left-back, but Joao Cancelo's dominant performances in the role has seen the Ukrainian struggle to feature this season.

    Indeed, Zinchenko is yet to start in the Premier League this season, making only two substitute appearances, with one start in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

    The City defender would likely be open to a loan move in January, and with Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte both capable of providing cover at left-back, Guardiola may be amenable to a deal as well. 

    Zinchenko predominantly features as a central midfielder for the Ukraine national side, and it is possible that is where Shevchenko would seek to utilise the player. 

    Speaking in 2020, Shevchenko labelled Zinchenko as "a great player who can play in different positions. A very intelligent player."

