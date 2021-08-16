Next Week Will Be 'Crucial' In Pursuit Of Star Striker, Club Beat Several Premier League Sides To Young Signing - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #54

The rumour mill certainly hasn't stopped from spinning, despite the start of the Premier League season.

We've got further updates on that particular saga on today's City Xtra transfer round-up, as well as talk surrounding a few youth players...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6/10

In the last 48 hours we've had a multitude of reports surrounding England's captain, so let's get started.

Beginning with the Sun, who say Pep Guardiola is 'desperate' to get Kane signed by next week, with a £120 million bid expected and talks set to continue after the weekend.

This is backed up by Dan Kilpatrick of Standard Sport, who says the player himself is hoping for 'breakthrough talks' once this particular fixture has concluded.

However, the same source state that Spurs were 'surprised' at rumours overnight suggesting they value Kane at the £120 million mark.

The club have maintained he's not for sale, but a bid in the region of £150/160 million would force Daniel Levy's hand.

Pep Guardiola himself broke his usual transfer silence last week, confirming Manchester City's interest in the player.

However, the Catalan wasn't pressed into revealing any more information when he faced the press on Friday:

"I answered this question the previous press conference. He's a player from Tottenham, I'm not going to talk about. I made an exception last time, usually I don't talk about transfers," Guardiola said.

Following on from information provided to City Xtra on Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed today that Manchester City will ‘push’ again for Kane next week. A new €150 million bid is ready and waiting for Spurs’ final position.

He also adds that the Blues are ready to include players in the deal or insert significant add-ons.

There is a ‘growing sense’ from both Kane and Manchester City’s camps that next week could be crucial with the prospect of an improved offer of around £120 million-plus add-ons, according to Jason Burt of the Telegraph.

It seems like next week could be crucial in finding out whether Kane will be a Manchester City player come September 1st.

Oliver Tavenan - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

According to an exclusive report by Rising Ballers - who boast an excellent track record when it comes to youth players - Manchester City have signed left-back Oliver Tavenan (13), who was scouted while playing in Sunday League.

The Blues have beaten the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool to secure the youngster's services.

Departures

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: 8/10

It looks like the search for Yan Couto's next club is starting to intensify.

Don't be scared Blues fans, it's only on loan, as the Brazilian continues in his quest to attain a work permit at Manchester City.

Starting with a City Xtra exclusive.

Couto exclusively told CityXtraPT he does want to stay at Manchester City, but understands that 'it is better to leave on loan', as he will not play should he stay

The report also confirms his visit to Celtic Park on Thursday night, but the trip does not mean any deal has been agreed.

A bit more on the Celtic angle was reported by Mark Hendry in the Herald and Times Sport, who say Couto accepted an invitation from Celtic to watch their Europa League qualifier vs FK Jablonec in Glasgow last night.

Sat amongst Manchester City personnel, the full-back is currently weighing up his options and deciding whether Celtic Park may be the right destination for him.

According to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas however, SC Braga has emerged as a potential alternative.

