Skip to main content

Report: OGC Nice Are Readying A Bid For Manchester City's Issa Kabore

French club OGC Nice are preparing a bid for Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, it has been reported. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from City in recent weeks, with many Premier League sides including Nottingham Forest said to be interested. 

Kabore spent the last season on loan at City Football Group club Troyes. The Burkina Faso international impressed while playing at wingback for the club, playing 32 times for the French side. 

Issa Kabore in action for Troyes

Kabore was signed two years ago by City, but is yet to make his debut for the sky blues. The wingback was initially loaned out to his former side KV Mechelen for the 2020/21 season, before joining Troyes on loan for duration of the last campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, with the recent interest in the player and City seemingly keen to cash in on young players at the minute, it is likely he may leave before ever playing for the club. According to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, OGC Nice are now preparing a bid for the young defender. 

The report states that the French club would be willing to bid up to €10million, but that City would want closer to €15million to part with the youngster. The French publication also state that Brentford and Nottingham Forest have also inquired about the 21-year-old. 

If City are insistent on the €15million price tag then it may be difficult for Nice to secure their man. However, the reported interest from English teams could make it likelier for that fee to be met, with English clubs having much more money to spend in the market thanks to TV revenue. 

Gyabi_2
News

Official: Manchester City Youngster Darko Gyabi Signs For Leeds United

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Tommy Doyle for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Tommy Doyle Joins Championship Side Sheffield United On Season-Long Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips' first interview as a Manchester City player
Features/Opinions

Kalvin Phillips Tells ManCity.com: City Move Can Take My Game to a New Level

By Matt Skinner4 hours ago
Serge Gnabry in action for Germany
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Send Scouts To Watch Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry Amid Rumors

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Kalvin Phillips From Leeds United

By Matt Skinner10 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
News

Report: Gabriel Jesus' Transfer From Manchester City to Arsenal Confirmed

By Matt Skinner11 hours ago
imago1012079725h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester Rivals Set to Battel Over Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry

By Matt Skinner12 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Need To Sell Before They Can Agree A Deal For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago