Report: 'No Boundaries'- Manchester City Could Finance Kylian Mbappe Bid

Just months after being handed what is believed to be the most lucrative footballing contract on the planet, Kylian Mbappe is understood to be unhappy at Paris Saint Germain.

The Frenchman reportedly believes that the club have broken several promises made to him and is unhappy with his current standing within the squad- where he is no longer considered the 'star man'.

This has led to several top clubs monitoring the forward's situation, with the France international believed to be seeking a move away as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old has already been linked with a move to Liverpool, who are understood to be long-time admirers of the forward.

But according to MARCA, Manchester City could be well positioned to make a move for Mbappe.

The Spanish outlet have reported that there would be no 'financial boundaries' blocking a potential transfer for the Frenchman, if The Cityzens opted to move for him.

This isn't hugely surprising, given the vast wealth of City's owners, alongside the fact that the club were in positive net spend at the end of the most recent transfer window.

However, there is nothing in the report stating whether or not there is a desire at the Etihad to bring Mbappe to the club.

It would seem unlikely that the club would finance a move for a player who has been prone to consistent attitude problems over the last few years, given Pep Guardiola's insistence on having a squad of 'good guys'.

While concessions would likely be made for a player of Mbappe's quality, it is doubtful that the striker would be happy at City- given Erling Haaland's prominence in the team.

The Norwegian striker has been a revelation since joining City, scoring 20 goals in 14 so far this season.

Mbappe is understood to be unhappy in Paris due to not being the main man in Christophe Galtier's system, and it is doubtful that this would change at the Etihad due to Haaland's alien goalscoring numbers.

While it is highly probable that The Cityzens could finance a move for Mbappe, it is doubtful that there would be an appetite to bring the Frenchman to the club.