"No Chance of Leaving" - Journalist Provides Significant Update on Future of Man City Midfielder

Despite the emergence of reports surrounding the future of the Manchester City star, new information has provided a firm stance on the next steps for Fernandinho.

Ever since the arrival of Rodri in 2019, Fernandinho has been phased into the role of a back-up option, in order to ease the succession of the Spaniard as Manchester City’s primary defensive midfielder.

The Brazilian has been the Manchester City club captain ever since Vincent Kompany’s departure, contributing as both a vital squad player and leader in the Etihad dressing room.

With his successor shining as the side’s number six so far this season, Fernandinho has only started three games in a Manchester City shirt, with a recent report linking him to a January return to Brazil.

However, ESPN Brazil correspondent Joao Castelo-Branco has cleared up the speculation on Twitter, by confirming that there is ‘no chance’ that the former Seleção international leaves the Etihad Stadium before the end of the season.

Further details suggest that he is 'not aware' of Atletico Mineiro’s reported interest and that the former Shakhtar Donetsk man is committed to staying in England until at least May 2022.

Fernandinho signed a one-year contract extension in June 2021, with the club recognising that even at 36 years of age, the veteran brings a lot to the side in terms of leadership and quality.

This is a testament to how Manchester City’s number 25 had found his way back into Pep Guardiola’s XI in the 2020/21 Champions League campaign during the business end of the competition.

With the Sky Blues fighting on three fronts at present this season, a combination of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and injuries could be a potential blow to the club’s ambitions this season.

Letting an asset like Fernandinho go as early as January seems unlikely due to this factor and in addition, it is customary for the club to give a sentimental farewell to a Manchester City legend at the end of a season.

