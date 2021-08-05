English Club Showing 'Big Interest' in Man City Winger - Multi-Million Pound Fee Mentioned

Manchester City have already raised close to £75 million through player sales this summer, and more money could be incoming, according to the latest reports.

As the club close in on their two big money targets this summer, in Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, money is still being raised to fund the spending spree.

Fringe players and youth academy products, who appear to have no path towards the Manchester City first-team at present, are being sold left and right.

The club have already parted ways with Jack Harrison to Leeds United for a reported £13 million, Lukas Nmecha to Wolfsburg for £8.5 million, and Ivan Ilic to Hellas Verona for £8 million.

On top of that, Angeliño completed his permanent move to RB Leipzig earlier this year for a reported fee of £16 million, while the club were also eligible to a solidarity payment upon Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

Next on the list of possible departures is promising youth product Morgan Rogers.

After an impressive loan spell at Lincoln City towards the end of last season, where the 19-year-old made 28 appearances in the third division of English football, the next possible step in his career is a move one division higher.

According to the information of the Athletic, Championship side Nottingham Forest are showing a ‘big interest’ in the promising forward, and would consider both a loan or permanent move.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Raheem Sterling's contract situation

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

However, it could require a fee in excess of £9 million to persuade Manchester City to do business with the Championship outfit, but it is claimed that Forest could 'test the waters' with a 'heavily structured' deal.

According to reports, new Nottingham Forest CEO Dane Murphy will push on with a club policy of signing young players, with considerable potential.

A Manchester City starlet such as Morgan Rogers, who can play anywhere across a forward line, or even as an attacking midfielder, would be a perfect fit for the aforementioned model and fans can expect this particular story to intensify in the coming days and weeks.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra