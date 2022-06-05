Skip to main content

Nottingham Forest Tracking Manchester City Defender As Potential Signing Ahead of Premier League Arrival

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are now reportedly 'tracking' talented right-back Issa Kabore in order to potentially sign him on loan from Manchester City ahead of next season.

While a starting spot at Manchester City looks unlikely to be available currently due to the presence of elite right-backs such as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, this has not stopped Issa Kabore in his tracks whatsoever.

The Burkinabe starlet especially attracted the attention of several onlookers during the 2022 African Cup of Nations, as he was named the Best Young Player of the tournament.

However, City Football Group-owned side ESTAC Troyes’ fanbase were far from surprised to see him shining on the biggest stage, due to the 21-year old emerging as one of the most gifted youngsters operating in Ligue 1 last term.

Among those impressed by the prodigious defender include a newly-promoted Premier League club, who may look to add him to their ranks in the summer ahead of their English top-flight debut next season.

As per a report by Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest are ‘tracking’ Issa Kabore with the intention of signing him on loan next season.

It has also been mentioned that Pep Guardiola’s side look ‘ready’ to send the youngster out on loan again, after impressing during his spell away from Manchester in the French top-flight last season.

Further details suggest that Nottingham Forest eye Issa Kabore as a ‘potential alternative’ to loan star Djed Spence - who could yet return to his parent club Middlesborough, or move to another Premier League side next season with possible competition from the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

With Forest manager Steve Cooper already showcasing that he can work wonders with young players such as Djed Spence, Brennan Johnson and James Garner, Manchester City may well consider sending Kabore to thrive in the Midlands.

Considering Kyle Walker turned 32 as recently as May, should Issa Kabore make an impression in the Premier League as a loan signing at Nottingham Forest, Manchester City could well be on their way of finding a ready-made successor for the legendary right-back.

