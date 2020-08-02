"Of course I would be sorry to lose him" - Napoli chairman speaks out on Man City target

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted in a recent interview with DiMarzio that he'd be 'sorry to lose' Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The Senegalese international has been a long-term target of the club ever since Vincent Kompany ended his ten year stay last May. However, the two sides have struggled to work any sort of deal with the centre-backs's high price tag.

One of the other main reasons negotiations are proving to be difficult is Napoli's chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis - who is no stranger to City fans. He oversaw the crazy transfer saga linking Jorginho to City in the summer of 2018, who with all the uncertainty, instead ended up with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, with Koulibaly being one of Napoli's prized assets, here's what he had to say when asked about the defenders future:



"Kalidou [Koulibaly] is an excellent person, of course I would be sorry to lose him. There is a time for everything, even to separate. But 90 million on the table is not there and in any case, it takes two [people] to separate.”

A price tag that high may put off any move by City, so it'll be interesting to see how this one pans out as time goes on.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra