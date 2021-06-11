Offer Made For Premier League Star; Gabriel Jesus Edging Towards An Exit? - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #3

City Xtra are back with our third edition of the daily transfer round-up, where we'll be collating everything in the world of Manchester City transfer rumours from the past 24 hours.

Bit of a quieter day on the transfer front today with Euro 2020 kicking off this evening. But there's has been some significant movement with deals coming in and out of the club.

There's a big update on Manchester City's pursuit of Harry Kane, the players that could be sold to facilitate a deal for Jack Grealish and the details of Juventus' proposal to Gabriel Jesus.

Incomings

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 3/10

Another day, another fresh set of rumours linking Aston Villa's Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Today's come from Mark Odgen at ESPN, who says a move for Jack Grealish could be funded by the sale of at least one high-profile forward. The two names mentioned are Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez; but we'll come onto that later.

The reason this rumour gets a lower rating is the fact this information isn't anything new. It's well known a move for the 25 year-old depends on outgoings, and some significant ones at that.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 8/10

A significant update late this evening!

Duncan Castles has revealed on his Transfer Window podcast that Manchester City have made an offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane.

This gets a big rating due to the fact it's the first time anyone has reported an official bid going in from the Etihad Stadium. Unfortunately though, that's about as much information provided at this stage.

Outgoings

Stering, Mahrez and Laporte - Rumour Rating: 4/10

There's a bit of information to digest here with a big report from Mark Odgen in ESPN, so let's split them into different players.

First of all, Raheem Sterling is reportedly not close to signing a new deal at the club - with two years remaining on his current deal. This is making his future uncertain and, linking back to the Jack Grealish reports, he could be sold to fund a deal for the English midfielder.

Riyad Mahrez is much the same, he is 'not guaranteed' to be at Manchester City next season despite his brilliant Champions League performances.

Finally, Aymeric Laporte is in the same boat he's been in since the end of last season - he would be open to a move away from Manchester City. Odgen says a move back to Spain is still on the cards.

It's a hefty report but earns a few marks for the believable reasons of certain players departures. Especially Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte, who have struggled for game-time this season. But the big question still remains, who can afford them?

Ilkay Gundogan - Rumour Rating: 1/10

A bit more on Ilkay Gundogan's situation today. The club's press briefing made it clear they do not hand out fresh and improved contracts to players at that age, but are confused by all the talk of the midfielders exit.

Today, Rob Dawson from ESPN has said much of the same, it is not Manchester City's policy to enter contract talks with players of Ilkay Gundogan’s age, with more than a year left on their existing deals.

While Barcelona are one of the clubs monitoring Gundogan's situation, any approach this summer is set to be rejected by the club.

Nothing new here however, Barcelona are interested in Ilkay Gundogan, but Manchester City are confident of keeping hold of the German, despite no talks of a fresh contract. A report which merely goes over old ground.

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Ratings: 6/10

This one is seemingly picking up pace. With the reports on Gabriel Jesus' exit, there's always been various clubs interested, but it's only been Juventus as of late.

A report this morning from Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, has revealed Juventus have ‘accelerated contacts’ for Gabriel Jesus, in anticipation of a potential exit from Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is a ‘possibility' of a loan 'without immediate financial obligations’, and the Brazilian forward is ‘open to moving'.

This is certainly a deal to keep an eye on...

