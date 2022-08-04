Official: Barnsley Sign Slobodan Tedic On Season-Long Loan From Manchester City

Barnsley have signed Slobodan Tedic from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester City forward Slobodan Tedic has joined League One side Barnsley on loan for the 22/23 season. Tedic is yet another Man City academy player that has gone on loan this season, after James McAtee joined Sheffield United yesterday.

There is no known option or obligation to buy in the contract for the season-long loan.

Slobodan Tedic has joined Barnsley on loan. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Barnsley have officially announced the signing of Manchester City forward Slobodan Tedic on loan for the 22/23 season. Barnsley manager Micheal Duff has described the signing as a development based signing, as Barnsley are looking to improve their relationship with City.

Tedic has not been brought in to become Barnsley's starting number nine, but will definitely be afforded opportunities to improve as the season goes on.

The Manchester City forward believes he can help the club, and has promised to give 100% during his time in a Barnsley jersey.

Tedic has played for FC Cukaricki and PEC Zwolle during his career so far, he has never made an appearance for Manchester City's first-team. He's a centre-forward and has scored 24 goals in 117 career games so far.

Barnsley are looking to bring another number nine in after the signing of Tedic, but it will be a good opportunity for the player to develop physically in a tough league like League One.

Liam Delap is expected to be the next City player to go on loan after Slobodan Tedic.

