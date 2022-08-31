Official: Chelsea Confirm Signing Of Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

Manchester City had interest in Wesley Fofana when Nathan Ake was supposedly leaving the club, but the player has now signed for Chelsea on a 7-year deal.

The French international has left Leicester City. and joined Chelsea in a deal worth £68.5million. The deal has not over taken Harry Maguire's in terms of being the most expensive for a defender.

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund, but Wesley Fofana was a player on their original list.

Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea player. IMAGO / Action Plus

As announced by Chelsea earlier today, Wesley Fofana has signed for Chelsea on a 7-year deal. Chelsea have been chasing the player for a number of weeks, and Leicester have finally gave in.

Manchester City had interest in the player when Nathan Ake was supposed to be leaving the club. He was on a shortlist of players they could sign, but Nathan Ake decided to stay in the end.

New signing Manuel Akanji was not on that original list, but the club have agreed a deal for the Swiss international today as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Wesley Fofana is Chelsea's second big money centre-back signing of the summer, after they signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Todd Boehly is also trying to sign another Manchester City target in Josko Gvardiol, but RB Leipzig are refusing to sell the player at the minute.

Things may have been different for Wesley Fofana if Nathan Ake had of left, but he is now a Chelsea player.

Read More Manchester City Coverage