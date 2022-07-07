Official: Diego Rosa Has Joined Portuguese Side FC Vizela On Loan From Manchester City
The young Brazilian will spend the 2022/23 season testing his luck in the Primeira Liga which is the top division of Portugal with the hope that he can develop his game.
Manchester City have went under the radar with developments of players in recent years with the focus being on how much they spend on new first teamers however they have given plenty youngsters opportunities through loans and this is another example of that.
Rosa is the fourth player that City have sent out on loan this summer with James Trafford, Tyler Harewood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle all spending the forthcoming campaign away gaining first team experience.
The young Brazilian joined Manchester City last year but went straight on loan to Belgian side Lommel playing 22 games in all competitions for the club scoring twice and getting two assists.
Now he will be able to test himself in a top league with FC Vizela against the likes of Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.
On joining the side Rosa said: "I want to arrive, give my best and be recognized by Vizela fans.
"I am very happy to be in Vizela, I want to do my best and play my happy football, smiling, as is typical of Brazilian football.
"I'm a player who shoots a lot from outside the area, has a good long pass good and I want to score goals, too. To vizela's supporters I say I arrive to add to the group. Believe me, because I will always do my best."
In Belgium Rosa was used all over the pitch so as well as developing as a player in Portugal the hope will be he can find his natural position on the pitch.
