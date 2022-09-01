OFFICIAL: Juan Larios Joins Southampton

Southampton have tried a different transfer strategy this window by signing several youngsters to reinvigorate their squad for the season.

They have signed several players from Manchester City including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, midfielder Romeo Lavia and winger Samuel Edozie.

The Saints also acquired several other players with the likes of Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara all joining.

It was a busy deadline day for the club as they announced Edozie, Ainsley Maitland-Miles and Duje Caleta-Carr as well as announcing the signing of another Manchester City youngster in Juan Larios.

Southampton sign full-back Juan Larios

The Saints, who have come of the back of beating title hopefuls Chelsea 2-1, announced that they had signed the 18-year-old tying him down to a five-year contract.

"I’m so happy to be here in Southampton. I’m really looking forward to starting with the team.

“I like the philosophy of the club, to develop young players and trust them. I was talking with the manager and the club, and they showed me how brave they are. They told me they believe in me, for now and for the future" said the Spaniard about joining Southampton.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke about Larios saying: "Juan is a talented young player who has shown he has the technical qualities and personality to improve our team.

"This is a positive step in continuing our way of signing young and hungry players with a desire to get better with us.



“We hope to be able to give Juan the opportunity to play Premier League football, and his adaptability in being able to play in different positions can definitely help us this season and in the future."

Larios, who normally plays at left-back, joined City in 2020 but never made a senior appearance for the club however there is a sell-on clause and a buyback clause in his contract showing that they rate him.

