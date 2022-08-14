Skip to main content

Official: Kayky Joins Paços De Ferreira On Loan

Manchester City have officially announced the departure of Brazilian Kayky, who has joined Paços De Ferreira on loan.

Kayky has joined Portuguese club Paços De Ferreira on loan until 2023, as he goes in search of first-team football. Manchester City rate the player very highly, and are hopeful the loan will be good for his development.

Kayky is a player for the future for Manchester City, and they are really excited about the potential of the player.

Kayky

Kayky has joined Paços De Ferreira on loan.

Manchester City confirmed the news yesterday. The player joins until 2023, with no option to buy or obligation to buy. Kayky will be hopeful of a successful loan, and to be given the opportunities to grow as a player.

Paços De Ferreira also announced the deal via their own Twitter account yesterday, using Fabrizio Romano's famous, "Here We Go", caption in the announcement.

Kayky has featured for Manchester City's first-team since joining from Fluminense in August of 2021 for a 10million fee. The winger played six minutes in a 4-0 win at Norwich last season in the Premier League, and also got four minutes in the FA Cup against Swindon Town.

The Brazilian is highly rated inside the club, and there is hope he can develop into a top talent in the years to come. Paços De Ferreira are hopeful he can shine for them this season, and push them further up the Portuguese league table.

