Official: Liam Delap Joins Stoke City On Loan

Liam Delap has joined Stoke City on loan IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liam Delap has joined Stoke City on loan until June 2023. The medical took place yesterday, as reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, and the full agreement was signed this morning.

Stoke City have already announced the player on social media, confirming his signature for the season. Liam Delap will be united with his father Rory Delap, who is a former Manchester City player and a member of the first-team coaching staff at Stoke City.

Manchester City turned down permanent deal approaches from Southampton this summer worth £16million. The club made clear from the beginning any deal that saw Liam Delap leave the club would be a loan.

With 64 goal contributions in 69 career appearances, Stoke City are getting a highly rated young striker, who they hope will fire them towards the promotion places this season.

The deal has no option to buy, and is purely for the development of the player, Liam Delap will return to Manchester City in June 2023.

