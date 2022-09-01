Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Manchester City Announce Signing Of Manuel Akanji

Manchester City have announced the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund today.

Manuel Akanji is a Manchester City player. The club officially announced the signing of the Swiss international today, and he slots straight in to an already strong back line.

Pep Guardiola felt the signing was necessary after the injury struggles at the beginning of the season. Manuel Akanji was not on the initial list that the club had, but made perfect sense at the time.

The club now have five senior centre-backs of high international level.

The club announced the news via their Twitter today. They teased an initial post of the player counting without his face in the video, as he is well known for his maths skills.

The official announcement came minutes later. Manuel Akanji will provide cover but is also expected to challenge for a starting spot in Pep Guardiola's side this season.

The overall fee is around 17million, and the decision was made after Nathan Ake's injury. With Aymeric Laporte still out until early October, Pep Guardiola wanted to strengthen the back line.

Akanji is of the mold of Ruben Dias. Intelligent defensively, strong in the air and talented on the ball.

The deal will cost Manchester City £15.1million. The player will wear number 25, which was ex-captain Fernandinho's number before he left the club.

Manuel Akanji can play against Aston Villa on Saturday as his registration has been finalised. He is a Manchester City player, and expected to be the last of their business this summer.

