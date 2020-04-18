City Xtra
OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete signing of young right-back

harryasiddall

Peruvian side Alianza Lima have announced an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of 16-year-old right-back, Kluiverth Aguilar.

Manchester City are reported to have paid €2.8 million for Kluiverth Aguilar - the second highest transfer fee for a player departing the Peruvian Primera División.

(Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

Aguiler has spoken about the move: “Going to [Manchester] City is a big step in my career - I am happy that they noticed me. It is a club with extraordinary players, manager and support. My goal is to become an outstanding player in the first team.

I am a fan of their team and I am proud to defend their colours. I am glad that the opportunity to move to Europe has presented itself to me." 

The move is set to become official when he turns 18 in May. 

