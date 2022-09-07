OFFICIAL: Manchester City's Keira Walsh Joins Barcelona

The fee to take the Lionesses star to the Camp Nou is officially undisclosed but it is believed to be a world-record fee of £400,000.

The deal for Walsh has toppled the previous record set by Chelsea, who paid £250k to sign Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg in 2020.

Walsh ends an eight-year stay with The Cityzens, where she has made 211 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It's fair to say her time in Manchester was incredibly successful. The England star won a total of eight trophies with City, winning one women's Super League, four League Cups and a further three FA Cups.

It is well known that Walsh has been a City fan since her childhood but the midfielder has always had a love for Spanish football, with the Spanish style inspiring her as a child, which is partly due to her having family in the country and playing football in Spain as a child while visiting them.

So it is unsurprising that Walsh was keen on a move to Barca when she was alerted to their interest, given her love for Spanish football.

The Sky Blues had rejected several offers from the Catalan club over the summer for Walsh, but a move seemed inevitable due to the player's desire to join the club alongside the fact she was in the last year of her contract.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Walsh played a pivotal role in the England team that won the Euros this summer. The midfielder started every game for the Lionesses and provided three assists in the tournament, including an exquisite pass over the top of Germany's defence to assist Ella Toone in the final.

The Cityzens have already lost a number of key players this summer, including Georgia Stanway, Lucy Bronze (who Walsh will join at Barca), Caroline Weir and Ellen White, who retired from football following the Euros win.

The club will now be desperate to sign a replacement for the midfielder before the WSL deadline tomorrow.

