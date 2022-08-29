Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta Joins West Ham United

Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta has joined Premier League side West Ham United on a permanent deal.

Lucas Paqueta was scouted as Bernardo Silva's replacement, and things may have went very different for him had Barcelona made an approach for the Portuguese midfielder.

The Brazilian has joined West Ham United in a deal worth €60million. The player's contract runs until June 2027, with the option of a further season.

It could be a signing that rejuvenates West Ham United after a poor start to the season.

Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta has joined West Ham United.

West Ham United confirmed the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon and hour ago, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed it was a done deal. West Ham had made bids for a number of players, as admitted by David Moyes, and have landed the brilliant Brazilian.

Manchester City certainly had interest in Lucas Paqueta. Fabrizio Romano stated that Pep Guardiola's side would try for the player if Bernardo Silva joined Barcelona.

If Barcelona had of tried for Bernardo, the destination of Lucas Paqueta's future may have been very different. Manchester City would almost certainly have brought in a replacement, and the former Lyon midfielder is of a similar ilk to Bernardo Silva.

West Ham United are getting one of the best midfielder in Europe into their side, and after a poor start to the season, it is just the boost they need going forward.

A midfield of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta is one of the best in the league, and should bring them far in their Europa Conference League pursuit.

