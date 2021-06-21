'Official Proposal' Made To Premier League Star, Clubs 'Fighting' For Youth Talent - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #11

Welcome back, you've not got rid of us that easily! It's been a quiet few days for Manchester City on the transfer front, but it's all exploded back into life again today.

Over the last 72 hours or so, we've had lots of talk surrounding a bid for Harry Kane, Barcelona wanting to swap literally anyone for anyone, and Manchester City seemingly saying no (once again) to Sergio Ramos.

So here it is, all in one place, for your reading pleasure...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 9/10

A major development in the saga linking Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane to Manchester City today - a bid HAS been made.

Since the news broke early on Monday afternoon, lots has happened, and a full breakdown can be found here, but I'm going to try and discuss the basics for you.

The main point is that Manchester City have made an 'official proposal' worth around £100 million for Harry Kane, as first broke by Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have 'no intention' to accept this bid, but the Blues' interest is not capped at that fee, according to a separate report.

Players such as Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus have been discussed as makeweights for a deal, but their intentions to give up the Champions League for the European Conference League will almost certainly act as a stumbling block.

James Olley and Rob Dawson from ESPN backed up reports by stating there's an acceptance at Manchester City that it will be hard to sign the striker given his importance to Tottenham.

While Pep Guardiola is keen to sign a striker, he is also prepared to wait a year if the right player is not available.

Daniel Levy is 'determined' to not let his star man go, and the Blues' are 'reluctant' to fight until the end of the transfer window to land his signature, according to the Telegraph.

All of this is significant. It seems deadly serious that discussions between the two sides have finally got started.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 7/10

If Harry Kane is your Batman in Manchester City's summer transfer business, Jack Grealish is your Robin - rumours concerning both men seem to go hand in hand.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City are ready to 'smash' the Premier League transfer record - currently held by Paul Pogba's move to Manchester United - in order to sign Aston Villa's star man.

Talk has seemingly intensified with this one, and it could be to do with Bernardo Silva's muted exit from the club. Jack Grealish is understood to be highly admired at the Etihad Stadium, and a deal will happen if the right price can be negotiated - which will be no easy task.

Ashley Preece from Birmingham Live does say however that Aston Villa remain 'unaware' of transfer interest surrounding Jack Grealish. There's reportedly been no contact from Manchester City, no bids, while Aston Villa have never put a valuation on the 25 year-old.

Sergio Ramos - Rumour Rating: -10000/10

Imagine my shock - Manchester City are not interested in signing a player they'd briefed just last week that they were going nowhere near.

But if you needed any further confirmation, Spanish newspaper AS have reported that the Etihad club are 'not considering' a move for the out-of-contract central defender - that's despite the players entourage 'offering' his services.

Hopefully that is another clearly clickbait story out of the way and we can all move on...

Departures

Aymeric Laporte - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Aymeric Laporte isn't having the dream European Championships debut, but his future off the field is looking increasingly uncertain.

Despite all the talk of an exit, AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, have brought us the latest.

They say Manchester City’s idea is to keep Aymeric Laporte this summer, and it is not in Pep Guardiola’s plans to strengthen at centre-back.

This is a report that's totally believable.

Unless a club comes in with a massive offer for the Spaniard, what use does it give Manchester City to force a sale? Aymeric Laporte is still one of the best central defenders in the world and will have a vital role to play for Pep Guardiola next season.

Gavin Bazunu - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Onto some youth talent!

Portsmouth are reportedly ‘fighting’ Burton Albion for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan.

It makes sense for the keeper to look gain experience elsewhere, with Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson and even James Trafford ahead of the 19 year-old in the pecking order.

Adding to that, Alan Nixon is extremely reliable when it comes to youth and lower English league sides, so a deal here looks pretty realistic.

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: 5/10

The situation surrounding Yan Couto seems to have hit some complications. The Brazilian, who was signed from Brazilian side Coritiba last year, has serious impressed out on loan at Girona.

However, according to Simon Bajkowski at the MEN, the Spanish club's failure to win promotion to La Liga now means that Manchester City and Yan Couto must decide if another year in the same league is best for his development or if it is better to rethink and find a different path.

Certainly one to keep an eye on. Couto has impressed in Spain, and a step up to a tougher league may be the next test of his development.

Other

Barcelona x Man City swaps - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Barcelona still want everyone. That's about as much analysis as this deserves.

Manchester City say they are currently not interested in a swap deal with Barcelona for Aymeric Laporte and/or Bernardo Silva, according to Spanish journalist, Luis Rojo.

As things stand for the La Liga club, the only option is paying a fee - but neither player is worth less than approximately €60 million.

Jonathan Smith from Goal has added Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele, Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are among Barcelona players that could be used as makeweights for Manchester City players.

But, Pep Guardiola only wants players that will strengthen his side, not just manoeuvre his squad for the sake of it.



Manchester City, therefore, have no interest in such creative transfers even if relations between themselves and Barcelona have improved substantially since Joan Laporta was elected as the new president.

This all just seems a bit one sided to me.

Barcelona clearly are interested in signing some of Manchester City's top talents, but can't afford a hefty transfer fee - hence they're trying to include some of their unused players.

