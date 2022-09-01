OFFICIAL: Samuel Edozie Joins Southampton

Southampton have tried a different transfer strategy this window by signing several youngsters and they have had a very busy deadline day getting four players over the line within the last 24 hours of the market.

They have signed a few players from Manchester City including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, midfielder Romeo Lavia and left-back Juan Larios.

The Saints also acquired several other players with the likes of Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara all joining.

The four players that were announced on deadline were Juan Larios Ainsley Maitland-Miles and Duje Caleta-Carr as well as announcing the signing of another Manchester City youngster; winger Samuel Edozie.

IMAGO / PA Images

Samuel Edozie joins Southampton on a permanent deal

Southampton have signed Edozie for a fee which could rise to £10 million whislt City have got a buyback clause in the deal and have also negotiated a sell-on clauses.

On joining The Saints Edozie said: "I’m very excited. It’s a great club, a club that likes to play young players, so it’s a very attractive club to come to.

“I used to play with Romeo [Lavia] and Gavin [Bazunu], and they’ve both played a lot, so it’s definitely something at my age in my career that I just want to play as much first-team football as possible.



“If I’ve got a chance of that here then it’s a great opportunity."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke about Edozie saying: "Samuel is another promising young player who brings good attacking qualities to us, and he is someone who fits very well with our philosophy.

"He is a quick player who has impressive technical ability, so he will be able to help our squad immediately, but we also see a lot of potential in him for the future.



“This is a good opportunity for him, and I know he is excited about the chance to come here and improve."

Edozie was linked with a move to Germany earlier on in the window with Bayer Leverkusen interested but a deal never materialised.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: