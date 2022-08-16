Skip to main content

Official: Sergio Gomez Announced By Manchester City

Sergio Gomez has been officially announced by Manchester City as their new number 21, taking over from David Silva who left the number behind when he left the club.

Manchester City have finally announced the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez, and in the process finally signed a recognised left-back at the club. Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko have all played there in recent years for the club, but none are actually left-backs naturally.

Sergio Gomez is set to stay with the first-team this season, and provide competition for Joao Cancelo.

Sergio Gomez

Sergio Gomez has signed for Manchester City.

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The player was unveiled this morning, and will wear the number 21 shirt previously worn by fellow Spaniard David Silva.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spanish left-back was a Manchester City fan when he was growing up, and believes it is an honour to play for a club the size of City. Manchester City have signed the Anderlecht player of the year on a four-year deal until 2026.

Sergio Gomez took to Twitter to thank Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany for his help at Anderlecht last season, no doubt the iconic central defender had a hand in the left-back joining Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will have Sergio Gomez available for selection when Manchester City travel to Newcastle United on August 21st, although it is not expected that the player will start straight away. 

Is Sergio Gomez a good signing?

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Impossible For Barcelona To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Elliot Thompson17 minutes ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Sergio Gomez Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Wolves Agree To Sign Manchester City Target Matheus Nunes

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Nunez
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Darwin Nunez Sent Off As Liverpool Held

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Hopeful Of Signing Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Hasn't Made A Decision On His Future

By Jake Mahon19 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Reach Pre-Agreement With Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett19 hours ago
imago1013812987h
News

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Not For Sale, Club Want Him To Stay

By Alex Caddick20 hours ago