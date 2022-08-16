Official: Sergio Gomez Announced By Manchester City

Sergio Gomez has been officially announced by Manchester City as their new number 21, taking over from David Silva who left the number behind when he left the club.

Manchester City have finally announced the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez, and in the process finally signed a recognised left-back at the club. Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko have all played there in recent years for the club, but none are actually left-backs naturally.

Sergio Gomez is set to stay with the first-team this season, and provide competition for Joao Cancelo.

Sergio Gomez has signed for Manchester City. IMAGO / Belga

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The player was unveiled this morning, and will wear the number 21 shirt previously worn by fellow Spaniard David Silva.

The Spanish left-back was a Manchester City fan when he was growing up, and believes it is an honour to play for a club the size of City. Manchester City have signed the Anderlecht player of the year on a four-year deal until 2026.

Sergio Gomez took to Twitter to thank Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany for his help at Anderlecht last season, no doubt the iconic central defender had a hand in the left-back joining Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will have Sergio Gomez available for selection when Manchester City travel to Newcastle United on August 21st, although it is not expected that the player will start straight away.

Is Sergio Gomez a good signing?

Read More Manchester City Coverage