Official: Sergio Gomez Is Manchester City's Number 21

Manchester City's new signing Sergio Gomez has been announced by the club, and is officially number 21 ahead of the new season.

Sergio Gomez was at the Bournemouth game on Saturday as his new side ran out 4-0 winners, and has now officially been announced as Manchester City's new number 21 for the season. 

The Spanish left-back is set to stay with the first-team ahead of next season, as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola.

Sergio Gomez has been announced by Manchester City, and the player will wear number 21 ahead of the new season. The former Anderlecht left-back, who won player of the year under Vincent Kompany's tutelage next year, is set to be Manchester City's competition for Joao Cancelo ahead of next season.

David Silva previously wore the number 21 shirt for Manchester City, so the Spanish full-back has big shoes to fill ahead of his career at the club. No player in the Belgian League scored or assisted more goals than Sergio Gomez last season.

The player can play a variety of positions, and even plays right-wing for Spain's Under-21s. He watched his team for the first-time on Saturday at the Etihad, and was spotted by various supporters around the ground.

Sergio Gomez had this to say about joining Manchester City, "It was an honour because I was a City fan as a kid".

Manchester City finally have a recognised left-back at the club, and his name is Sergio Gomez.

