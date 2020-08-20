Official: Vincent Kompany secures signing of Man City striker

Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha (21) has arrived at Anderlecht ahead of a season-long loan at RSC Anderlecht.

Nmecha has made just three appearances for the Blues since graduating from the academy yet has spent the past two years on loan spells at Preston North End, Wolfsburg and Middlesbrough respectively.

(Photo by Oliver Hardt/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Unlikely to secure a regular starting place at the Etihad, the young winger has arrived at Ex-City Captain Vincent Kompany’s side in an attempt to get more first team experience and improve his footballing skillset. Lukas is the older brother of Felix Nmecha, who also plays for City in the academy.

The news comes just after Kompany retired from professional football as a player-manager, to focus on managing Anderlecht full-time – signing a new four-year deal at the club.

-----

