Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Position-Shift in Potential Manchester City Exit

Over recent years, Oleksandr Zinchenko has become one of the first names in Pep Guardiola's match day squads mainly playing as a left-back.

The Ukrainian maestro has two years left on his current deal at the Etihad but would like to shift into a midfield role where he constantly impresses with his national team.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 25-year-old is happy in Manchester, turning down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018 to fight for his place with the Premier League champions.

Graeme Bailey of 90Min understands that this time he would be willing to talk to any interested clubs if they can accommodate his wishes of playing in a midfield role.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Wolves' interest hasn't wained since being rebuffed in 2018 but now Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham have all been in contact with the player's representatives to discuss a potential move this summer.

It's not just been teams in the Premier League that have taken notice of the left-sided player, with clubs in Germany, France, Italy and Spain all looking to get a deal done.

IMAGO / Sportimage

For any deal to be completed over the summer, City would be looking for upwards of £30million for the players they've had at the club since he was 2016.

