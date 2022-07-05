Skip to main content

Opinion: Could Manchester City Swoop Back In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, with various respected sources stating the legendary striker has asked Manchester United to accept offers for him. Manchester City have been in for Ronaldo before, but could they swoop back in for him again?

Erling Haaland has been signed, and Julian Alvarez is a young star on the rise, but could Manchester City bring Mr. Champions League into the club to reach the goal of winning Europe's top competition once and for all?

David Ornstein reported two days ago that Cristiano Ronaldo had asked to leave Manchester United, with agent Jorge Mendes offering him to clubs around Europe. Chelsea at the moment are said to be favorites, with Todd Boehly eager for a massive commercial signing.

Manchester City nearly signed Ronaldo last summer. In fact, at one stage it looked a done deal. Could the Blues pry the iconic striker off their Manchester rivals? 

It will be interesting to see the developments in the next few days as Ronaldo still has not returned to Manchester United pre-season training. 

It is unlikely Manchester United would agree to do business with Manchester City, but in the football world, anything is possible.

