Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today

Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023.

Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.

Manchester City were adamant they wouldn't lose the player on a permanent deal.

Liam Delap may be announced today by Stoke.

As confirmed by David Ornstein yesterday, Liam Delap is joining Stoke City on loan for the 22/23 season. A medical took place yesterday, and it will be expected that Stoke City announce the signing of the highly rated striker today.

Manchester City have not inserted a buy option in the contract of Liam Delap ahead of his loan, and were adamant they did not want to lose the player on a permanent basis.

Southampton saw a £16million bid rejected for the striker, who had interest from other Championship clubs such as Burnley and West Bromwich Albion. The player is highly rated internally at Manchester City.

Liam Delap is only back from the under-19 European Championship, where England won the tournament. The Manchester City striker has 64 goal contributions in 69 career games so far, and is a hot prospect in the English game despite his age.

Manchester City will be hoping the loan is beneficial, and the player comes back ready to fight for a starting birth next season.

