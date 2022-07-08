Opinion: Manchester City Should Replace Raheem Sterling With West Ham Winger Jarrod Bowen

Manchester City losing Raheem Sterling is going to have ramifications for their squad going forward. The loss of him, plus new Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus will be big losses. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez both threading new waters, could a bit of Premier League experience help ease the burden?

Jarrod Bowen had a brilliant season last year for West Ham, and would be available for similar to the £45million Manchester City are getting from the Sterling transfer. Is it time for Manchester City to really flex their financial muscle?

Jarrod Bowen against Manchester City IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bowen was on fire last season for West Ham. The winger nearly cost City the title at the London Stadium, putting West Ham 2-0 against the Blues when they could not afford to lose with Liverpool breathing down their necks.

The West Ham winger contributed to 22 goals and assists in 36 league games, the most of any English player in the entire league. Raheem Sterling in comparison contributed to 18 goals in 30 games.

Manchester City at the moment feel they will be comfortable without a replacement, but Pep Guardiola may feel if City are to shoot to that next level in the Champions League, a Raheem Sterling replacement could be vital.

