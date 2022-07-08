Skip to main content

Opinion: Manchester City Should Replace Raheem Sterling With West Ham Winger Jarrod Bowen

Manchester City losing Raheem Sterling is going to have ramifications for their squad going forward. The loss of him, plus new Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus will be big losses. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez both threading new waters, could a bit of Premier League experience help ease the burden?

Jarrod Bowen had a brilliant season last year for West Ham, and would be available for similar to the £45million Manchester City are getting from the Sterling transfer. Is it time for Manchester City to really flex their financial muscle?

Bowen

Jarrod Bowen against Manchester City

Bowen was on fire last season for West Ham. The winger nearly cost City the title at the London Stadium, putting West Ham 2-0 against the Blues when they could not afford to lose with Liverpool breathing down their necks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The West Ham winger contributed to 22 goals and assists in 36 league games, the most of any English player in the entire league. Raheem Sterling in comparison contributed to 18 goals in 30 games.

Manchester City at the moment feel they will be comfortable without a replacement, but Pep Guardiola may feel if City are to shoot to that next level in the Champions League, a Raheem Sterling replacement could be vital.

                               Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1006391078h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Weighing up a Deal to Sign Former Bayern Munich Youth Dzenan Pejcinovic

By Matt Skinner13 minutes ago
imago1011757587h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Replacing Nathan Ake With Villareal Defender Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett30 minutes ago
Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have A List Of Defenders Lined Up If They Decide To Replace Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus Scores Twice Arsenal Debut Against German Side Nurnberg

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Are On The Verge Of Signing Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
lee sharpe
News

'Absolute Perfect Fit'- Lee Sharpe Gives Verdict On Kalvin Phillips' Transfer To Manchester City

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have Full Agreement With Manchester City Centre-Back Nathan Ake On Personal Terms

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Southampton Are Targeting Manchester City's Issa Kabore

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago