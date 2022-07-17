Opinion: Memphis Depay Is Set To Leave Barcelona, Should Manchester City Sign The Dutch Striker?

Memphis Depay is set to leave Barcelona this summer due to being surplus to requirements after the signing of Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona are now stacked up front, and Depay may not get the required game time he may feel he deserves next season.

With Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus moved on to pastures new with Arsenal and Chelsea, would it be wise for to make a move for Memphis Depay?

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Depay scored 13 goals in 37 games last season in all competitions for a hit and miss Barcelona side last season. The season before for Lyon, he scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

The Dutchman can play anywhere across the frontline, and to similar affect in each position. Pep Guardiola loves this in a player, and may opt to sign Depay to cover any potential injuries.

Jack Grealish is expected to kick on this season, but if not, Memphis Depay can help shield that burden.

Depay would be an astute signing, and take any added pressure off the frontline of City. If Haaland doesn't hit the ground running, and Grealish doesn't find his form, having a player like Depay there could really help Manchester City.

