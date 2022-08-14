Opinion: Rating Manchester City's Summer Transfer Window

Manchester City had a busy summer transfer window this year, and signed some key players that should boost them towards another Premier League title.

Manchester City have had a busy summer transfer window, and made arguably one of the biggest signings of the entire summer by bringing in Erling Haaland, but how does their overall business in the window look?

Erling Haaland was the perfect signing for Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Arrivals:

Manchester City have done brilliantly with arrivals apart from losing out on Marc Cucurella, which may even work out in their favour in the end.

Erling Haaland's signing addressed a key problem Manchester City had last season in terms of not having a centre-forward. They now have one of the best in the world right now. Rating: 10/10

Julian Alvarez was an underrated signing by all accounts, and anyone who followed him in Argentina for River Plate will know what caliber of player Manchester City have got on their hands. Rating:10/10

Kalvin Phillips: Perfect replacement for Fernandinho, will be important as the season boils on and a perfect alternative to Rodri. Smart recruitment. Rating: 10/10

The Sergio Ortega and Sergio Gomez signings were needed, as Zack Steffen needed game time and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but one question replacing Zinchenko with a 21-year old full-back with no experience at top level. Time will tell. Rating: 6/10

The loss of Gabriel Jesus was unavoidable. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Departures:

Losing Gabriel Jesus was a massive factor, but with Erling Haaland there his game time would be limited.

Raheem Sterling's loss was similar, both players needed game time and both benefited from leaving, City have enough in attacking areas to make up for it, but it may sting a little if the new signings don't bed in correctly.

The loss of Oleksandr Zinchenko and missing out on Marc Cucurella make this an 8/10 window for City, as opposed to a 10/10.

