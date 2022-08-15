Skip to main content

Opinion: Sergio Gomez Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow For Manchester City

Manchester City should announce Sergio Gomez tomorrow, after his official squad number was leaked online today.

The former Anderlecht left-back was in the Etihad on Saturday to watch Manchester City's demolition of Bournemouth, but has yet to be formally announced by the club.

Pictures appeared online today of the player in a Manchester City jersey, with the number 21 on his back. The club may announce the player tomorrow.

Sergio Gomez

Sergio Gomez should be unveiled tomorrow by Manchester City.

Sergio Gomez will wear the number 21, which was previously worn by David Silva for Manchester City. The club are likely to announce Gomez tomorrow after the leaks came out today.

The player was pictured in a Manchester City jersey, and looked like he was doing an interview which is likely to be seen on the clubs official Twitter tomorrow.

Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that Sergio Gomez would be staying with the first-team next season, which effectively ends the clubs pursuit of a more senior left-back.

Marc Cucurella was of course the main target for the club, but Manchester City would not budge on what they felt the player was worth, which was around £40million.

Sergio Gomez is set to provide competition for Joao Cancelo at left-back this season, and the player will have high hopes of making the left side his own in the coming years.

It is expected after the leaks that the club will finally announce Sergio Gomez tomorrow, which will delight Manchester City fans!

