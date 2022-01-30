Paperwork for Striker Signing Now Completed, Three Clubs Target City Forward - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 30th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Zalán Vancsa, who is nearing a move to the Etihad Stadium from MTK Budapest, has passed his Manchester City medical. (Ben Bocsak)

The suggestion is that Zalán Vancsa will sign for City Football Group club Lommel SK rather than Manchester City. (Simon Bajkowski, Manchester Evening News)



Manchester City have put Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on their transfer wishlist. (SoccerNews.nl, Sport Witness)

Manchester City and River Plate have signed all paperwork for Julián Álvarez. The deal is now complete and set to be announced in the coming hours. City will also confirm that Alvarez will remain at River Plate on loan at least until July. (Fabrizio Romano)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Blackpool are interested in a fresh loan deal for Manchester City's Morgan Rogers. Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen and Belgian outfit K.V. Oostende have also enquired for the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are now likely to keep both James McAtee and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand in their first-team squad for the remainder of the season. (Ian Mitchelmore, Wales Online)

Manchester City are expected to keep James McAtee in Pep Guardiola’s squad. The manager rates McAtee very highly, and would rather see him learn by playing with his first-team than by heading out on loan. (Stuart Brennan, Manchester Evening News)

Feyenoord are looking to sign Philippe Sandler on loan from Manchester City. (Voetbal International, Football Oranje)

Barnsley have made an enquiry about signing Manchester City's Luke Bolton on a permanent deal. (Football Insider)

Contract News

N/A

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7 million)

Patrick Roberts to Sunderland (Up to £3 million)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Finley Burns to Swansea City (Six-Month Loan)

Luka Ilic to ESTAC Troyes (Two-and-a-half-Year Deal)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

