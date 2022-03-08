Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea Eyeing Riyad Mahrez Move Amid Uncertainty Over Manchester City Contract

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez is being targeted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Riyad Mahrez has been in sensational goalscoring form since the start of the campaign, hitting 21 goals across all competitions for the season following his brilliant brace in Manchester City's 4-1 thumping of Manchester United at the weekend.

The 31-year-old, who starred for Pep Guardiola's side on their run to their first-ever Champions League final last term, joined Manchester City from Leicester for a fee worth £60 million in the summer of 2018.

However, with less than 18 months left on the Algerian's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium, reports have claimed that a number of elite European clubs are monitoring Mahrez's contract situation in Manchester ahead of a potential departure in the summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, who revealed in February that no discussions had taken place between the club and Mahrez over a contract renewal yet, Chelsea are highly interested in signing the Manchester City talisman and have been ‘working on the matter' for several weeks.

The west Londoners, who have made Mahrez a target for the upcoming transfer window, are keen to take advantage of the unclear situation surrounding the star winger's contract at the Etihad Stadium - which is due to expire in 2023.

It has further been revealed that Paris Saint-Germain eye Mahrez as an ideal replacement for Angel Di Maria, 34, who could depart the Parc des Princes when his contract runs out in the summer, as per Foot Mercato, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Chelsea, who have put any transfer dealings on hold amid the uncertainty around Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club, remain 'very interested' in Mahrez, with reports claiming that a deal could potentially be agreed on for a fee in the vicinity of €30-40 million.

Reports in England revealed last month that Riyad Mahrez is very keen to commit his long-term future to Manchester City, who want to tie down the forward to a fresh contract as a reward for his exemplary displays in attack since his arrival to Manchester three-and-a-half years ago.

It was even mentioned that there is a greater likelihood of Mahrez putting pen to paper and signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium than Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus - both of whom have also been linked with potential renewals in the east side of Manchester.

However, it has now been stated that the lack of any major developments in an extension for Mahrez at Manchester City so far could boost Chelsea's hopes of landing the three-time Premier League winner in the summer.

