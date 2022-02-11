Paris Saint-Germain 'Monitoring' In-Form Manchester City Star's Contract Situation

Paris Saint-Germain are considering swooping in for Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, who has less than 18 months left on his current contract.

Despite not always being an automatic starter, Riyad Mahrez is having an extremely productive season at Manchester City.

After scoring the crucial opener against Brentford on Wednesday night, the Algerian took his tally to 16 goals and six assists in all competitions this campaign.

However, the speculation around the 30-year old’s future continues, despite him emerging as one of Manchester City’s most valuable players at this moment in time.

According to a report by the Mirror’s David Anderson, PSG are ‘monitoring’ Riyad Mahrez’s contract situation, with his current deal set to expire in 2023.

With Kylian Mbappe’s desire to depart the French heavyweights to join Real Madrid looking likely to be fulfilled in the summer, bringing in a winger as a replacement will become a priority position for the Ligue 1 giants next season.

Born and raised in the Parisian suburbs, as well as being one of the best wide players in the world in the last 12 months, one can expect Mahrez to fit like a glove at the Parc des Princes - if the deal were to go over the line.

For a side that is expected to play an incredible number of games every campaign, fatigue and injuries will inevitably hamper their depth out wide, which could mean the decision to let the club’s current top scorer leave turn out to be a massive risk.

Unless Manchester City have an able replacement in mind, it is more likely that Mahrez will sign a short-term contract next season, considering he is entering his 30s.

