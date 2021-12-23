Pep Guardiola Addresses Ferran Torres Transfer Reports Amid Barcelona Agreement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted the deal that sees Ferran Torres move to FC Barcelona is 'close' but not completed at this stage.

Ferran Torres signed for Manchester City in August 2020 for a reported €23 million, and has since gone on to score 16 goals and make 43 appearances under Pep Guardiola.

The 21-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances all season, having been sidelined since October after suffering a broken foot whilst on international duty for Spain.

On Wednesday, a series of reports from both Spain and England reported that the former Valencia forward was set for a return to La Liga in the new year.

The reports claimed Barcelona having come to an agreement with Manchester City to buy Torres in the upcoming January transfer window.

Various journalists and outlets have reported that City are set to earn an initial €55 million for Torres' departure, with an additional €10 million in add ons, according to reports by Lu Martin and Toni Juanmarti.

The incredibly reliable Fabrizio Romano confirmed these reports, stating that Torres would sign a five-year contract with Barcelona, and that the Spanish heavyweights were 'preparing paperworks and contracts' for the forward.

Torres had signed a five-year contract upon his move to Manchester less than 18 months ago, but now looks set to sign for the Catalan club, who are looking for a new forward following Sergio Agüero's retirement due to a heart condition.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola responded to the rumours around the future of Ferran Torres.

"It's not done officially. I know they are negotiating, it's close, that's all. When the club announces, it's done." said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola was also asked if he was disappointed about Torres' desire to leave the club:

"Absolutely not, I would be happy. I said many times, if you are not happy, you have to leave. We are not a club like other teams when you want to leave the CEO and president say no."

"Another issue is the agreement with the clubs, it's not my business. If the club doesn't accept the offer, you have to stay, That's why players have marvelous agents, they negotiate through the media, the weapons they have to do the deals."

"It's not the case for Ferran. Everyone, if you want to leave because you're not happy here, you believe you'll be happy somewhere else, you have to go. If he wants to leave, absolutely no disappointment, I'm happy for him.

