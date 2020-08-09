Manchester City, Juventus, and Arsenal are all interested in signing Lyon star Houssem Aouar (22) this summer - with all three clubs waiting for the conclusion of the Champions League to launch bids for the midfielder, according to L'Equipe as relayed by GFFN.

Pep Guardiola reportedly 'adores' the player, but instead elected to prioritise the signing of Ferran Torres. However, while this weakens the likelihood of a deal, it does not rule out the possibility that Man City will launch a late bid, given that they get the signings of key defensive targets over the line quickly.

The young midfielder - who has been capped 14 times for France's U21s - has a market value of around €45M-50M, and has racked up 16 goals and 16 assists in 97 Ligue 1 appearances, with an equally impressive seven goal involvements in 12 Champions League games.

Friday's victory over Real Madrid has set up a clash between Guardiola's side and Aouar's Lyon, with a chance for the midfielder to audition in front of his potential suitors. Txiki Begiristain will definitely be paying close attention.

