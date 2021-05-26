Pep Guardiola and Man City Interested In Signing Italian Defender - Club Highly Impressed By Player's Qualities

Manchester City are on the verge of completing the most successful season in their history at the end of this month, but manager Pep Guardiola is already planning for the future ahead of the summer transfer window, with his eyes reportedly set on recruiting an extremely talented Italian Centre Back.

Inter Milan’s young defender Alessandro Bastoni has caught the eyes of decision-makers at Manchester City and especially Pep Guardiola’s.

The left-footed centre back has created a positive impression on Guardiola and has reportedly landed on the Catalan’s list of potential recruitments ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bastoni has impressed everyone with his rock solid and consistent defensive efforts under the tutelage of Antonio Conte. The 22-year-old Italian has played a major role in Inter’s Serie A title triumph, starting in 33 league games, and has successfully established himself as a key player in Conte’s defensive line.

However, it is not the player’s robust defensive efforts that have caught Pep Guardiola’s eye, instead, his exceptional ball-playing qualities have impressed the Catalan immensely, with the player’s ‘ability to kick start play from the back at such a young age’ is said to have ‘seduced’ the Manchester City manager, who is ready to make a move for the Italian, according to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly ready to ‘do anything’ to bring Bastoni to the Etihad and make him a much better player under his exceptional guidance as he sees a much higher ceiling for the Italian defender.

However, all may not be merry for Pep as Inter are set to offer a contract renewal to their impressive youngster and Corriere dello Sport also report that the ‘crux of a renewal has already been defined’ but has been put aside now as Inter try to manage their financial woes.

The Italian side are struggling financially and need to sell some big players to recoup a good amount of money in order to balance their books. However, if they don’t act fast on Bastoni’s renewal, then Manchester City could ‘find fertile ground for their assault’ and Inter may lose one of their brightest talents to the English side.

Bastoni’s agent, Tullio Tinti, is aware of Pep Guardiola’s interest and could convince his client to move on to greener pastures if a concrete opportunity came their way.

But with Manchester City’s centre back department playing a massive role in their triumph this season courtesy of their exceptional performances, it remains to be seen whether the English club plan to move for a centre back at all.

Dutch defender Nathan Ake, who recently moved to Manchester City from Bournemouth has had a difficult time at the club due to a long-term injury and is reportedly being targeted by Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese coach begins to plan his defence at AS Roma.

Ake is currently fourth in the pecking order at Manchester City and could reportedly be tempted to play a more important role under Mourinho.

The departure of Eric Garcia for Barcelona also vacates a space in Guardiola’s squad but whether City look at academy graduate Taylor Harwood-Bayliss to fill it or choose to go for a proven defender, only time will tell.

