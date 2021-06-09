Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain Fans and Admirers of £100M Man City Target - Man United 'Keeping Communications Open'

It's a saga that looks set to keep fans of Manchester City and Manchester United hooked for the duration of the summer transfer window, and the Athletic have provided the very latest on Jack Grealish's situation at Aston Villa this week.

As Manchester City look to strengthen their grip on the Premier League and aim to secure back-to-back top-flight titles for the second time under Pep Guardiola, the recruitment of some of the game's best talents is very much at the forefront of club official's minds going into the summer transfer window.

One of those names is Jack Grealish - who alongside Harry Kane and Nuno Mendes - has been an ever-present name in transfer rumours revolving around Manchester City since the turn of the year.

But as their focus remains very much on signing a new centre-forward, some have been left wondering how realistic signing Jack Grealish could be this summer, as a new centre-forward could cost upwards of £100 million.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid consider offering £70M star for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Barcelona target move for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

The Athletic, as part of their brand new long-form piece known as the Radar, provide the very latest from the viewpoint of Manchester City towards Jack Grealish, and how the signing of someone as expensive as Harry Kane could affect any possibility of moving for the Villa captain.

As previously reported, it remains the case that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a 'fan' of the 25 year-old playmaker, along with the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain - who the Athletic reiterate is believed to 'admire' the England playmaker too.

However, in the event of Manchester City signing a striker in the coming weeks/months, the Athletic state that any move for Jack Grealish would then rely on one of their existing attackers leaving the club. In recent days, a multitude of forward players have been linked with high-profile moves away, however one would expect the most likely departures to be Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, or Gabriel Jesus.

Should Manchester City shock their fanbase and do what many believe would understand to be the unthinkable and not sign a new striker, the Athletic claim that it is possible that club officials could move for Jack Grealish regardless of whether any players depart.

Understandably though, and this has remained the case for some time now, that Aston Villa chiefs are in no hurry to sell their star player - even after the signing and expense of Emi Buendia from Norwich. The expectation and feeling in various quarters is that it may take upwards of £100 million to move him away from Villa Park.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes demand of club board towards Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Where Phil Foden ranks amongst the world's most expensive players

Despite all the talk of Jack Grealish moving to Manchester City this summer, the Sky Blues' city rivals should not be ruled out - with the Old Trafford club being known admirers of the player for some time now.

On the subject of Manchester United, the Athletic state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are once again "keeping communications open" - which almost certainly doesn't rule out the possibility of a link up with the red side of Manchester.

Nevertheless, the situation surrounding Jack Grealish remains absolutely one to watch, and while the creative midfielder heads off with England for the European Championships, it's an absolute certainty that the Manchester clubs will be keeping a close eye on proceedings.

You can read the full edition of the Radar by the Athletic here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra