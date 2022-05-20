Pep Guardiola Breaks Silence on Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City Future Amid Exit Rumours

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated he wants Ilkay Gundogan to be at the club next season amid recent reports linking the midfielder with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

The past week has seen belief emerge amongst a few quarters that Ilkay Gundogan could leave Manchester City in the summer, as the Germany international approaches the end of his sixth season at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan arrived in Manchester from Borussia Dortmund as Pep Guardiola's first signing following his appointment as City boss in 2016 and has been a key player for the Catalan during his tenure in England.

The 31-year-old has one year left on his existing deal at Manchester City and whilst there has not been much talk of a contract extension, recent reports have hinted at a potential departure for the two-time Champions League finalist at the end of the season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto However, such reports were met with disbelief by those close to the German, with his agent said to have been furious about the leaks on his client's future ahead of a title deciding clash with Aston Villa on Sunday. IMAGO / PA Images City are believed to be in the market for a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder in the summer transfer window as they prepare to part ways with club captain Fernandinho and just over 12 months left on Gundogan's current contract. IMAGO / News Images However, speaking in his pre-Aston Villa press conference on Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his stance on the recent speculation around Gundogan's future.

The Manchester City manager confirmed he wants Gundogan, who got married at a private ceremony in Denmark this week, to stay at the club next season.

Guardiola said: "He (Gundogan) got married, congratulations. I don't know his travel, he had permission.

"If you ask me personally, I want him (Gundogan stay at City next season). There is no one thinking he cannot be here. If he wants to leave, as a club, we don't know it."



"All the twitter accounts saying he will leave, I don't know. Maybe you know more than me."

Manchester City can wrap up a fourth Premier League title in five seasons with three points against Aston Villa on Sunday, with Gundogan expected to be available after starting his side's 2-2 draw against West Ham last week on the bench.

