Pep Guardiola calls Serie A midfielder 'personally' to explain Man City project - bid could be made 'as soon as possible'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer personally to explain the club's project, according to RMC Sport.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of City previously according to reports, as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The latest claims suggest that Manchester City could be prepared to take their interest to the next level following the actions of Pep Guardiola.

According to RMC Sport on Wednesday evening, Pep Guardiola has made a 'personal call' to the 22-year-old midfielder, explaining the Manchester City 'project' to the Algerian. The Premier League champions could now make a bid 'as soon as possible' and rival the interest of PSG.

The AC Milan midfielder not only 'wants guarantees of playing time' should he move, but also would 'favour sporting projects', according to RMC Sport - presumably as opposed to financial benefits of offers. It is also suggested that Bennacer has a release clause of €50 million.

It's the second midfield transfer story surrounding Manchester City in a single day, following on from earlier reports regarding a move for Barcelona's Sergi Roberto.

