Pep Guardiola claims defender is set to stay at the club despite rumours of a departure

Over the last few weeks, it's been heavily reported that Oleksandr Zinchenko could move to Barcelona before the current transfer window shuts. But Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the player is here to stay.

Following Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Burnley, Guardiola was asked if Zinchenko will be staying at the club during the post-match press conference. The Catalan manager responded with a straight-forward ‘yep’ to end all rumours about the Ukrainian player’s rumoured move to the La Liga giants.

Guardiola also revealed that Zinchenko came back from injury, but he got injured once again earlier this week. As a result, he is expected to be out of action for another two to three weeks. Here’s what he had to say:

“Yesterday or two days ago, he [Zinchenko] was injured again. He was recovered, but he got injured again and is out for two or three weeks.”

There were some reports claiming that Manchester City have offered Zinchenko to Barcelona on loan. On the other hand, other transfer rumours claimed that 23-year-old Ukrainian player would be a part of the deal that will see Eric Garcia move to Barcelona. But now, it looks like the Spaniard will be the only player involved in the deal – if it happens.

