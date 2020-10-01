SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola claims defender is set to stay at the club despite rumours of a departure

Shruti Sadbhav

Over the last few weeks, it's been heavily reported that Oleksandr Zinchenko could move to Barcelona before the current transfer window shuts. But Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the player is here to stay.

Following Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Burnley, Guardiola was asked if Zinchenko will be staying at the club during the post-match press conference. The Catalan manager responded with a straight-forward ‘yep’ to end all rumours about the Ukrainian player’s rumoured move to the La Liga giants.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Guardiola also revealed that Zinchenko came back from injury, but he got injured once again earlier this week. As a result, he is expected to be out of action for another two to three weeks. Here’s what he had to say:

Yesterday or two days ago, he [Zinchenko] was injured again. He was recovered, but he got injured again and is out for two or three weeks.”

There were some reports claiming that Manchester City have offered Zinchenko to Barcelona on loan. On the other hand, other transfer rumours claimed that 23-year-old Ukrainian player would be a part of the deal that will see Eric Garcia move to Barcelona. But now, it looks like the Spaniard will be the only player involved in the deal – if it happens. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More memorable European evenings, or another group of death - Man City’s 20/21 Champions League Group Stage opponents confirmed

Manchester City will face FC Porto, Olympiakos and Marseille in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, following the draw in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday evening.

Harry Winters

"His finishing – he knows he can do it more" - Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Raheem Sterling's performance

A comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley allowed Manchester City to book a spot for themselves in the quarter-finals of Carabao Cup once again.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City centre-back a 'priority signing' for Barcelona - left-back could also join

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Barcelona’s priority is to sign a centre-back, reports Albert Rogé. Manchester City’s Eric Garcia is the chosen one and there is optimism regarding his signing.

Adam Booker

Ajax state asking price for Man City target - player 'wants to join' Premier League club

Manchester City are interested in Ajax left back Nicolas Tagliafico, however any prospects of signing the left back would be dependent on the offloading of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Sam Puddephatt

Five Things We Learned: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City brushed aside Burnley at Turf Moor thanks to a Raheem Sterling brace and Ferran Torres' first goal for City.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City progressed to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup this evening with a routine 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Danny Lardner

Cole Palmer starts! - Burnley vs Manchester City (Team News)

After a disappointing beginning to their home Premier League campaign, Manchester City turn to Turf Moor, where they're set to take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

harryasiddall

Man City will still contribute ‘the majority’ of the wages of defender involved in swap deal

Manchester City are set to announce the new defensive signing Ruben Dias in the coming hours, in a deal that will see Nicolas Otamendi move to Benfica as part of a swap deal.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City refuse player exchange offer from Barcelona

Manchester City are categorically not interested in taking Barcelona midfielder Rafinha in exchange for Eric Garcia in the coming days, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Lyon star 'absolutely' wants to leave the club - Man City, Arsenal and Juventus interested

Houssem Aouar ‘absolutely’ wants to leave Lyon, and is resigned little by little to joining Arsenal, after having hoped more for a move to Manchester City or Juventus.

Adam Booker