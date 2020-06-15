City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola 'clear' he wants right-back - one option 'attracting his attention'

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola is 'clear' that he wants to reinforce the right-back position this summer, with Achraf Hakimi and Nelson Semedo the two catching his eye, according to a report by SPORT. 

With constant rumours of Joao Cancelo leaving the club, just one year after he joined from Juventus, there's no surprise that Manchester City are interested in bringing in a right-back. By signing Cancelo, the performances of Kyle Walker improved dramatically, so Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a similar situation again. 

rcd-mallorca-v-fc-barcelona-la-liga
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Nelson Semedo has so far been considered the 'main option' however, the good performances of Achraf Hakimi at Borussia Dortmund are making Guardiola doubt who his main target should be. Hakimi has 'attracted much attention' from Pep Guardiola, and with the Moroccan still unsure about his future, City see his price of £50 million as 'reasonable' and could make a move for him this summer.

Cadena SER go one step further on Monday morning, by claiming that Manchester City have already approached Hakimi's parent club Real Madrid regarding the availability of the 21-year-old. It is suggested that should their appeal to the CAS go in their favour, City will make a move for the versatile defender, whose €60 million price tag is considered as 'feasible' by officials at the Etihad.

It's difficult to imagine a scenario where City would invest heavily in a position that seems adequate to go another season in the Premier League, with many suggesting that Joao Cancelo hasn't been given a fair shot in Pep Guardiola's squad this season.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Further images of Man City's 2020/21 away and third shirts revealed

Additional images of the 2020/21 Manchester City alternative kits produced by German manufacturers Puma have surfaced on Sunday evening.

Harry Winters

by

twosKompany

Lyon will sell star man for €50 million this summer - Man City, Juventus and Real Madrid all interested

French giants Lyon will sell star midfielder Houssem Aouar for €50 million this summer, with Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid all interested.

harryasiddall

Borussia Dortmund star 'would consider' returning to Man City - club 'left him in limbo'

Borussia Dortmund star, and former Manchester City player, Jadon Sancho 'would consider' a move back to the club this summer.

harryasiddall

Man City 'frontrunners' for Argentine midfielder - Arsenal, Man United and Atletico Madrid also interested

Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Thiago Almada (19), according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part One)

Only an idiot would think they could do a better job than Pep Guardiola at managing Manchester City. On an unrelated note, I recently booted up my old friend Football Manager 2020 to have a crack myself.

Nathan Allen

"Everything indicates" Man City stars next destination is Qatar

Manchester City midfielder David Silva’s next destination will be Qatar, where he will play for Al-Duhail SC.

Harry Winters

"It's confirmed!" - Plenty of Man City fans react to transfer target dropping significant hint on Instagram

Manchester City fans have taken to twitter as they reacted to reported transfer target Houssem Aouar uploading a revealing post to his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon.

City Xtra

Man City set to face competition from Arsenal for Swedish starlet

Arsenal are set to rival Manchester City for Helsingborg midfielder Armin Gigovic, according to the latest reports.

Matt Astbury

Man City to 'prioritise' centre-back over signing Premier League star

Ben Chilwell is still a Manchester City target; however, the club want to prioritise a centre-back first.

harryasiddall

Man City injury situation revealed ahead of Arsenal clash

Pep Guardiola may have a full strength Manchester City squad to choose from when the Premier League returns against Arsenal next week following the return of Aymeric Laporte to full first team training.

Hamish MacRae