Pep Guardiola is 'clear' that he wants to reinforce the right-back position this summer, with Achraf Hakimi and Nelson Semedo the two catching his eye, according to a report by SPORT.

With constant rumours of Joao Cancelo leaving the club, just one year after he joined from Juventus, there's no surprise that Manchester City are interested in bringing in a right-back. By signing Cancelo, the performances of Kyle Walker improved dramatically, so Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a similar situation again.

Nelson Semedo has so far been considered the 'main option' however, the good performances of Achraf Hakimi at Borussia Dortmund are making Guardiola doubt who his main target should be. Hakimi has 'attracted much attention' from Pep Guardiola, and with the Moroccan still unsure about his future, City see his price of £50 million as 'reasonable' and could make a move for him this summer.

Cadena SER go one step further on Monday morning, by claiming that Manchester City have already approached Hakimi's parent club Real Madrid regarding the availability of the 21-year-old. It is suggested that should their appeal to the CAS go in their favour, City will make a move for the versatile defender, whose €60 million price tag is considered as 'feasible' by officials at the Etihad.

It's difficult to imagine a scenario where City would invest heavily in a position that seems adequate to go another season in the Premier League, with many suggesting that Joao Cancelo hasn't been given a fair shot in Pep Guardiola's squad this season.

