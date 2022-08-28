Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Won't Join Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has given another update on Bernardo Silva's situation with Barcelona and whether he will stay at Manchester City this summer.

The Manchester City manager stated last week that Bernardo Silva would stay at the club this summer. He denied the club had received any phone calls for the midfielder, and confirmed he would not be going anywhere.

Barcelona had interest all summer, but ultimately could not afford the £85million fee Manchester City placed on the player.

The player will stay, and Pep Guardiola has again confirmed that today.

Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City. IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking in an interview with Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola again reiterated the fact that Bernardo Silva would be staying at Manchester City this season.

"I was clear. He (Bernardo Silva) is going to stay at Manchester City"

Bernardo never asked to leave the club or forced his way out. The club were aware of his desire to join Barcelona, and maintained if their valuation was met then he could leave the club.

Pep Guardiola also highlighted the player's importance around the club, not just on the pitch, but off it too in an interview with BBC Sports.

"He (Bernardo) is so important, he can play in four or five positions. And it's not just on the pitch, it's off it too. In the locker room, I want him here so much"

It is now more than clear Manchester City will be keeping Bernardo Silva this summer.

