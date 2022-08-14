Pep Guardiola Confirms Trio Will Stay With First-Team

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis will all stay with the first-team this season.

Pep Guardiola is giving youth a chance this season, and the Manchester City academy boys are set for a season in the first-team.

This comes after Pep Guardiola declined signing another winger and promoted Cole Palmer to the first-team.

Pep Guardiola has now confirmed that Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis will all stay with the first-team this season, as he looks to bolster his squad options with youth players.

At the moment Phil Foden is the only Manchester City academy player that starts for the first-team, but with the talent coming out of the academy at the moment that isn't expected to last long.

The three players mentioned by Pep Guardiola are set for a season of experience in a title chasing Premier League team, which is amazing experience for anyone.

Cole Palmer is a part of the first-team options this season, and may be called upon if needed. Josh Wilson-Esbrand is the most likely to be called upon out of the three due to Manchester City's situation at left-back, but new signing Sergio Gomez may ease that burden.

The promotion of youth is brilliant to see anywhere, especially at one of the biggest clubs in the world at the minute!

