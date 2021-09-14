Pep Guardiola 'Crazy' About European Left-Back Amid Continued Man City Links

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of French international defender Theo Hernández, according to fresh reports from Italy.

Guardiola currently has Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo as his left-back options, however as neither of the duo are natural left-backs, it can be deduced that the club will look to recruit a player developed more naturally in the position soon.

Across the previous few months, the Premier League champions had been heavily linked with Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, however with the 18-year-old having recently signed for Paris Saint-Germain, that ship looks to have sailed.

Consequently, Manchester City may now be on the lookout for alternative targets and one name who has been linked with the club in previous days is AC Milan full-back, Theo Hernandez.

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

According to a report by Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Pep Guardiola is understood to be ‘crazy’ about Theo Hernandez and is keen to acquire the French International.

The source notes that the Catalan Coach has ‘followed Theo for at least two years, admiring his exponential growth from all points of view’. However, it is also stated that aside from admiration there is ‘nothing more’ regarding a potential transfer.

Furthermore, Theo Hernandez is understood to be happy at AC Milan and is in line for a salary hike owing to the Rossoneri’s desire to keep the Frenchman at the club long-term.

Sport Witness note from the original report that the club are unlikely to let the player leave unless a ‘truly indecent offer in excess of €65-70 million’ is tabled.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

The left-back slot is often regarded by Manchester City supporters to be the side’s weak link owing to the lack of a genuine, top-quality left-back throughout Pep Guardiola’s reign.

Following on from this, the potential acquisition of the 23-year-old Theo Hernandez would provide the Blues with a top-quality, long-term asset that would be worth the considerable investment necessary to acquire the French international.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra