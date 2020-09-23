Pep Guardiola decides to give up interest in Napoli star - two alternatives identified

Pep Guardiola has decided, along with Manchester City, to give up on attempting to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, reports Ciro Venerato of Rai Sport. He has instead asked for one of either José Giménez or Jules Koundé.

The negotiations between City and Napoli have been long and painful for both clubs this summer. With the relationship already soured by the failed Jorginho deal in 2018, the negotiations were done between an intermediary instead of direct communications between the club’s respective hierarchy. The price of Koulibaly set by Napoli was too high in the end for Txiki Begiristain and the City executives.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The Premier League club have now moved onto other targets. Sevilla’s Jules Koundè (21), who has a reported release clause of around €68M, and Atletico Madrid’s José Giménez (25) who has a release cause rumoured to be near the range of €120M. City however, will look to spend closer to the amount of €60M-€70M to get their target.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra