SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola decides to give up interest in Napoli star - two alternatives identified

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola has decided, along with Manchester City, to give up on attempting to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, reports Ciro Venerato of Rai Sport. He has instead asked for one of either José Giménez or Jules Koundé.

The negotiations between City and Napoli have been long and painful for both clubs this summer. With the relationship already soured by the failed Jorginho deal in 2018, the negotiations were done between an intermediary instead of direct communications between the club’s respective hierarchy. The price of Koulibaly set by Napoli was too high in the end for Txiki Begiristain and the City executives.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The Premier League club have now moved onto other targets. Sevilla’s Jules Koundè (21), who has a reported release clause of around €68M, and Atletico Madrid’s José Giménez (25) who has a release cause rumoured to be near the range of €120M. City however, will look to spend closer to the amount of €60M-€70M to get their target. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City teenager set to make senior team debut in the Carabao cup

In between the tightly scheduled fixtures and Sergio Aguero's ongoing recovery, Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on 17-year-old Liam Delap who is expected to make his senior team debut for Manchester City on Thursday.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City make €70 million offer for La Liga centre-back - French side set to make 20% of the total fee

Manchester City have made an offer worth €70 million for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City began the season well by recording a hard-fought away victory over a formidable Wolves side. Here's five things we learned from last night’s victory...

Brandon Evans

Man City want to lower the cost of Sevilla centre-back by offering defender in the deal

Dani Gil of Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City want to lower the cost of a deal for Jules Koundé and are studying the option of including Nicolas Otamendi in a proposal.

Adam Booker

Man City's pursuit of Napoli centre-back has 'not collapsed yet'

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City’s deal for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly has not collapsed yet.

Adam Booker

Man City defender 'very close' to leaving the club

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is reportedly 'very close' to sealing a move to his boyhood club Barcelona FC, and his transfer to the La Liga side could be announced soon.

Shruti Sadbhav

Player Ratings: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City dispatched Wolves to become the first team to win ten consecutive Premier League opening matches.

Nathan Allen

Debut for Nathan Aké! - Wolves vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City face a tricky test away at Molineux to take on Wolves in their opening Premier League fixture of the season. Tonights opposition did the double over the Blues last season so Pep Guardiola will know just how much of a threat they can be.

harryasiddall

Sevilla director of football confirms bid for star centre-back - Man City known to be interested

Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi has confirmed the interest and a bid for Jules Kounde (21) - presumed to be from Manchester City, after the Premier League have intensified their interest in the French centre-back in recent days.

Freddie Pye

Man City suffer double blow ahead of Wolves clash - one player sustains head injury

Manchester City have suffered an additional double blow in the build-up to their clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night, with both Ilkay Gundogan and Eric Garcia set to be ruled out of the opening fixture for Pep Guardiola's side.

Freddie Pye