Pep Guardiola Demands Man City Do Not 'Miss Out' On Opportunity to Sign £100M Star - Player Regarded As Important As Striker Target

Manchester City are targeting both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane in an attempt to reinforce their squad this summer, with Pep Guardiola insistent on the former.

An exclusive report from Mark Ogden of ESPN has further reiterated Manchester City's plans for this window.

First of all, it's well known that Pep Guardiola's first priority is to sign a world class number nine to replace the departing Sergio Agüero - who has recently secured a move to FC Barcelona, joining long-time friend Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

According to the latest report - amongst hundreds of others - Harry Kane remains the number one target for Manchester in the striker position. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has recently gone public with his desire to move on this summer in pursuit of winning major trophies

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

The main problem in this deal is the North London club's valuation of the 27 year-old. Chairman Daniel Levy would want a figure of around £150 million for Kane, but Manchester City are claimed to value him nearer to the £100 million mark.

Alongside Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola has reportedly told Manchester City officials to not miss out on the opportunity to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, if he were to become available or if the Birmingham club were open to negotiating.

The Catalan boss has always been a huge admirer of Jack Grealish and the midfielder has never hid his admiration for the recently crowned PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne - whom he says he models his game upon.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

Aston Villa value Jack Grealish at around £100 million, but the Midlands club's recent move to sign Norwich's Emiliano Buendia has given Manchester City hope that a deal could be struck this summer.

Pep Guardiola feels the 25 year-old is the missing piece in Manchester City's desire to win the Champions League next season, and alongside Phil Foden in his squad, Guardiola further believes they could form a devastating partnership.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra